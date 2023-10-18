BMW Group Will Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Standard

Starting in 2025, BMW Group electric vehicles will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) in the U.S. This will allow drivers of BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce electric vehicles to gain access to Tesla Supercharger Stations. This new agreement is in addition to the previously announced plan for BMW to develop a new charging network in North America, per a BMW press release.

Ford, GM, Hyundai, Kia and others have already announced that they plan to switch from their current Combined Charging System (CCS) setup to the NACS plug that is used by Tesla. Now the BMW Group has joined the club and will be making the change as well. BMW EVs with the CCS plug will be able to access superchargers, likely through an adapter. Starting in 2025 BMW Group EVs will be built with the NACS plug. There are currently over 50,000 Tesla Superchargers. It is the largest fast charging network in the world.

BMW will work together with Tesla to ensure a seamless charging experience. BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce EV drivers will soon be able to find and access available Tesla Superchargers on their vehicle’s display. The companies are also working on integrating their charging apps so drivers can make payments through their respective vehicle’s brand app.

The announcement of the switch to the NACS plug by the BMW Group is independent of their previous announcement to develop a new high-speed charging network system in North America. BMW along with six other automakers will form a joint venture company with the goal of building at least 30,000 new chargers. These chargers are expected to work with vehicles that have either the CCS or NACS plug.

