BMW to invest $750 mln in UK for electric Mini

STORY: BMW will invest $750 million at its UK plants to take its iconic Mini brand all-electric by 2030.

That was the announcement from the German carmaker Monday (September 11).

BMW will make two electric models at its Mini plant in Oxford in central England from 2026.

Those models are the Mini Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman.

But from the start of the next decade the facility will make only electric models.

The same two models will also be made in China and exports of those cars will begin in 2024.

It's a boost for Britain's car industry after years of Brexit-related uncertainty.

BMW said the UK government had provided support for the investment, but did not provide details.

The carmaker will also invest in its UK plant in English town Swindon which makes parts for Mini models.

The Mini has proven popular ever since the brand was revived just after the turn of the century.

Its future in Britain has been uncertain for years.

The auto industry is still concerned about upcoming new rules.

British and European carmakers are calling for a delay in the implementation of post-Brexit 'rules of origin'.

Under those terms, 45% of the value of an EV being sold in the EU must come from Britain or the EU from next year to avoid tariffs.