BMW makes record-breaking $1.7 billion investment to build all-electric cars in Spartanburg

BMW Group on Wednesday announced a $1.7 billion investment to begin building all-electric vehicles at its Spartanburg plant.

The investment includes $700 million to build a high-voltage battery assembly plant with 300 new jobs in Woodruff.At the announcement, Gov. Henry McMaster said the $1.7 billion is the largest investment ever announced in South Carolina.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: BMW announces investment to build all-electric vehicles at Spartanburg