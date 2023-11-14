BMW North America expands EV charging service across the U.S

The logo of German automaker BMW is seen in Brussels

(Reuters) - BMW North America on Tuesday said it would expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging service, ChargeForward, to 48 states in the U.S., increasing its footprint in the electric mobility sector.

The service lets drivers earn cash incentives when they let ChargeForward manage the vehicle through its telematics system to charge at a time when there is less strain on the grid.

All BMW electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles models manufactured after 2018 will be eligible to enrol in the service, the New Jersey-headquartered company said.

It currently partners with utilities PG&E in California and Duke Energy in North Carolina, among others, for the service.

The company announced last month that it will start giving customers in the U.S. and Canada access to Tesla’s supercharger network by 2025 as it looks to expand charging options for its customers in a tough EV market.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)