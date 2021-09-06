BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elisabeth Behrmann and William Wilkes
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year.

The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.

“We’re following the market,” Zipse said. “The first half has shown that we’re growing and gaining market share. We’re right in the middle of electrification.”

Carmakers are reeling from a crippling shortage of semiconductors that’s put the industry on high alert to identify other vulnerabilities in their supply chains. Access to enough battery cells and raw materials like cobalt and nickel will be critical to established carmakers’ electric transformations. EV leader Tesla Inc. has gone so far as to clinch metal-supply deals with miners.

BMW’s increased cell orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co., South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden’s Northvolt AB.

CATL shares rose as much as 6.5% on Monday, while Shenzhen-traded EVE Energy advanced by a similar amount.

While BMW has readied a response to growing EV sales, it’s continued to be constrained by the dearth of semiconductors. Last month, the company predicted the situation would worsen through the end of the year.

“We said some weeks ago that the second half would be more difficult, and that’s what we’re seeing now,” Zipse said. “It’s more difficult and the problem is here to stay for many months.”

(Updates with Chinese battery maker share moves in 6th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 6 Funds for a Small-Cap Recovery

    For investors that want to diversify and tap into the prospects for smaller companies, active funds may be an option since many are beating the index.

  • Goldman targets $5 billion float for Petershill private equity assets

    Goldman Sachs plans to list the assets of Petershill Partners, cashing in on a private equity boom with a deal which could value the investment vehicle at more than $5 billion. Petershill, which takes minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private equity and hedge funds, will be a standalone company operated by the Goldman Sachs Asset Management team, it said on Monday. The deal would consist of a sale of around $750 million of new shares as well as existing ones to give Petershill a free float of at least 25% and make it eligible to be included in FTSE indices.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • Amazon Stock Leads 5 E-Commerce Plays Near Buy Points

    Amazon is among e-commerce stocks showing recent strength and near buy points, after a reset of lofty expectations.

  • Asian markets rise following weak U.S. jobs report

    Asian stock markets gained Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices.

  • BMW i Vision Circular Concept Is the 100% Recyclable Compact Car of 2040

    This tiny hatchback concept reveals the distant future of BMW design, with a focus on sustainability and simplicity.

  • Here’s How to Invest in a Roth IRA to Maximize Its Potential Returns

    Risky assets with the most growth potential are the best investments for the tax-free retirement savings vehicles, pros say.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • Beat the market with this quant system that’s very bullish on stocks at record highs

    Vance Howard's HCM Tactical Growth Fund moves you in and out of the stock market when prudent to do so. So far his team of computer scientists' strategy has paid off.

  • Looking for Labor Day Sales on Cameras? We Found Some of the Best

    Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. check these out! You’re bound to find something that you’ll like. The Sony rebates are expiring soon. Then there are Olympus rebates. Don’t forget about the Panasonic rebates. Finally, there’s an extension on some of the Fujifilm rebates.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

    The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week's poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks. But the weak jobs report did not spark a new wave of dollar selling on Monday as the greenback spent the Asian session pushing higher against its rivals, prompting some major currencies including the euro and the Australian dollar to move back to pre-Friday jobs report levels. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields firming to more than one-week highs also boosted the dollar.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.