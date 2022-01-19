BMW Says Goodbye to the V-12 Engine with a Very Special M760i

BMW wants to make sure its vaunted V-12 engine doesn’t go out with a whimper.

The German marque will say auf widersehen to the brawny powerhouse with an exclusive variant—the M760i xDrive The Final V12. You’ll need to act quick to get your hands on the commanding sedan, though, as only 12 examples will be released and only in the US.

More from Robb Report

Like the rest of the auto industry, BMW has embraced electrification, meaning the V-12’s days have been numbered for a while now. The company stopped producing the engine for its European cars earlier this decade, and will do the same here this summer. So what better car to put the last of those mills into that the bimmer it goes back furthest with—the 7 Series.

The BMW M760i xDrive’s special badging - Credit: BMW

BMW

The luxury automaker first equipped its stately flagship with a 5.0-liter M70 V-12 way back in 1987. Under the hood of the limited-edition M760i, you’ll have an even brawnier 6.6-liter mill that features BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology and comes topped with a special “Final V12” plaque, according to the brand. The gargantuan engine is mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels and can generate a maximum 601 hp and 590 ft lbs of torque. The car can really move, too. Although no top speed was given, BMW promises it can zoom from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

The Final V12 comes loaded with all the high-end options you could ask for, both inside and out. On the exterior, you’ll find a special “V12” badge where the “M760i” emblem would normally be and a new set of 20-inch wheels in either grey or black. Inside, you’ll find the automaker’s Piano Black Finish trim package, “The Final V12” inscribed on each door sill and a numbered plaque on the center console that matches the one on the engine. You’ll also be able to work with BMW Individual to customize the vehicle, choosing from over 80 exterior finishes and any of its current upholstery options.

Story continues

Appropriately, only a dozen examples of the M760i V12 will roll off the line, and only for customers in America. The sedan starts at $200,995, including the destination fee, and will go into production this June, with deliveries expected to begin in July.

Not a bad send off.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.