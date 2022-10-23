BMW struck by bullets in Hamden

Police in Hamden responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday and found a crashed vehicle that had been struck by multiple bullets, according to the Hamden Police Department.

The vehicle, a white BMW, and ballistic evidence were found in the area of Woodin Street and Rochford Avenue about 2:45 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which was still being investigated by detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, police said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the shooting is as to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055 or alipford@hamdenpd.com. Tips can remain anonymous.