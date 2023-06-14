Is This a BMW X1 M?

Aaron Brown

Manhattan might not seem like the best place to test a new car in camouflage, but a lot of the work automakers do needs to be done in harsh city conditions. New York, in particular, is a good test of a vehicle's ride quality since the roads are garbage, but it's also an important place to test a vehicles electronics, radar, and comms systems as there is a lot of interference.

Today, our very own Aaron Brown was walking out of an appointment on 39th Street and was greeted by a BMW X1 with manufacturer plates, and it was followed by what appears to be another X1 totally clad in camo. Now, sometimes manufacturers drive mules like this long after they're released for various reasons, but this seems to be a different case. Around back, this X1 has quad tail pipes, one of the defining characteristics of a full M vehicle, not a model with an M Sport package. It also looks to have an aggressive wheel and tire package, blue calipers that M cars get, fender flares, and aggressive additions to the body that are tell-tales of M cars.

Aaron Brown

It's not a shock that BMW would be working on a faster version of the X1, but it does raise a few questions. First, the X1 is all-wheel-drive, but based on a front-wheel-drive platform. That would make this the first M car on a front-drive platform. The X1 also only comes with four-cylinder engines. All current M cars have six or more cylinders.

The X1 is based on the same platform as the Mini Countryman, and its most powerful version is the John Cooper Works, which has 302 horsepower. That's 60 more than the X1's engine has. If this is done right, it could be fun hot hatch-ish trucklet.

Aaron Brown

For now, we don't know much. When reached, a BMW spokesperson had no comment on the car and told us to stay tuned. So I guess we'll stay tuned.

