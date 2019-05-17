BMW X1 Recalled Because It Doesn’t Meet Federal Safety Standards

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

BMW is recalling 106,182 of its 2016 to 2019 X1 SUVs. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the event of a crash where an occupant’s head contacts the B-pillar, the pillar may not absorb an adequate amount of the impact, as required by federal safety standards.

The B-pillar is part of the SUV frame where the front doors latch onto their locks, and it sits between the front passengers and the rear seat.

“BMW is diligently working on developing a remedy to address this issue as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said to CR in an email. Once a fix has been tested and approved, it will be implemented free of charge at authorized BMW Centers, the spokesperson said.

The automaker says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

For now, there is no action for owners to take. The automaker will be in touch when a fix has been made available.

The Details

Vehicles involved: 106,182 X1 SUVs built from March 10, 2015, through May 2, 2019, including:

The problem: The B-pillar may not absorb enough of the impact when an occupant’s head hits it during a crash, as required by federal safety standards.

The fix: BMW says it’s working on developing a fix.

How owners can contact the manufacturer: The recall is expected to begin July 2, 2019. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 800-525-7417.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V349

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

2016 to 2019 X1 sDrive28i

2016 to 2019 X1 xDrive28i

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.