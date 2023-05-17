BMW’s all-electric luxury boat comes with a custom Hans Zimmer soundtrack

Electric cars have certainly gone mainstream over the past decade or so, with many auto manufacturers shifting at least some of their production over to battery-powered cars. But going from gas to electric in other forms of transportation hasn’t really taken off in quite the same way.

BMW is looking to change that – sort of. In collaboration with TYDE, which typically builds luxury yachts, the duo has come up with a fully-electric boat. The company used its yacht racing technology (yep, you read that right!) to build this boat. However, this is not a yacht – it’s a single-deck boat that appears to seat maybe a dozen people. The boat has a top speed of 30 knots, or about 34 miles per hour. In comparison, Jaguar’s gas–powered boat that set the speed record back in 2018 clocked 77 knots or about 88 miles per hour.

To add another oddity into the mix, Hans Zimmer (known for composing the score for The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean and many others), developed the onboard soundtrack for the boat. It does make you wonder if the sound system is capable of playing anything but Hans Zimmer scores, but sadly the press release doesn’t say. According to that press release , the onboard sound system supports Dolby Atmos, to deliver “superb sound quality,” though that likely won’t matter with the amount of environmental noise that typically accompanies you when on water (especially with the boat’s semi-open design).

But at the end of the day, even though it’s an odd partnership all around, it’s good news that one more vehicle isn’t burning gasoline and is instead being powered by renewable energy. Whether or not this will make an impact on the broader boating industry? That’s a whole other can of worms.