BnB Chat Launches "Zero Commission" Hospitality Search Engine

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the devastating financial losses Coronavirus is inflicting on the Travel Industry, BnB Chat has launched the world's first "Zero Commission" and "Zero Data Collection" Hospitality Search Engine.

Say goodbye to all "Double-Merchant" paywall platforms like Expedia & Airbnb that have been collecting personal data and charging abhorrent fees & commissions of 15% to 30% on every vacation rental booking over the past decade.

BnB Chat has "shifted the paradigm" around expensive Online Travel Agents (OTAs) by allowing Travelers to connect directly with the reservation systems of Hotels, BnB's, Hostels, Individual Homeowners, Real Estate Brokers, Professional Property Managers, Yacht Owners, and other alternative accommodation owners with the click of a mouse.

There's even a "Bid on a Room" feature whereby Travelers can negotiate directly with the reservation departments of Listers for a more favorable "room rate" that matches their budget and length of stay, which can be very beneficial during low-season, or a global pandemic like the Coronavirus.

And for Hosts who don't own a sophisticated reservation system or website — "No Problem!"

BnB Chat has teamed-up with PayPal so Hosts can receive global room rental payments of Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, and Discover Card directly into their PayPal accounts without surrendering any personal data or financial information to any third-party platform.

For years, Travelers and Hosts have been yearning for a fair, honest, neutral vacation rental distribution channel that doesn't charge middle-man fees & commissions, or collect any personal data, while delivering "unbiased" search results that haven't been auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Well, look no further — BnB Chat has arrived!

Please join our efforts in creating a more fair & equitable hospitality marketplace by sharing this article with fellow Travelers & Hosts, and downloading the BnB Chat App today.

