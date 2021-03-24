BNCCORP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

- By GF Value





The stock of BNCCORP (OTCPK:BNCC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $36.3 per share and the market cap of $123.9 million, BNCCORP stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for BNCCORP is shown in the chart below.





Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. BNCCORP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of BNCCORP at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of BNCCORP is poor. This is the debt and cash of BNCCORP over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. BNCCORP has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $99.2 million and earnings of $9.45 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry. Overall, the profitability of BNCCORP is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of BNCCORP over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. BNCCORP's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Banks industry%. BNCCORP's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, BNCCORP's ROIC is 0.00 while its WACC came in at 12.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of BNCCORP is shown below:

In closing, The stock of BNCCORP (OTCPK:BNCC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry.


