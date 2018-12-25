Is BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX), with a market cap of CA$65m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the Oil and Gas industry, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BKX here.

How does BKX’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

BKX has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from US$24m to US$30m – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$2.2m for investing into the business. Additionally, BKX has generated cash from operations of US$12m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 40%, meaning that BKX’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for unprofitable companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In BKX’s case, it is able to generate 0.4x cash from its debt capital.

Can BKX meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of US$8.3m, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$5.7m, with a current ratio of 0.69x.

Does BKX face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 25%, BKX’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as BKX is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low with BKX, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

BKX’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size. Furthermore, it is able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it is able to put its debt in good use. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for BKX’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research BNK Petroleum to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

