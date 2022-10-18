BNP Paribas Joins China Wealth Market Race With New Approval

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has won approval to set up a wealth-management joint venture in China, adding competition to global rivals including BlackRock Inc. and Amundi SA vying for a slice of the 29 trillion yuan ($4 trillion) market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s banking regulator has granted permission for the French lender’s asset-management arm to form the venture with the wealth unit of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., according to a person with knowledge of the matter. BNP Paribas Asset Management will hold a 51% stake, the person said, asking not to be identified as the approval hasn’t been announced.

BNP Paribas Asset “confirms that it has filed for a license” to establish the venture with the Chinese lender, the company said in an emailed statement, declining to comment further.

Global banks are racing to tap the potential in China’s wealth-management market by forming partnerships with its biggest lenders to leverage their sprawling distribution networks. Amundi’s joint venture with Bank of China Ltd. already oversaw about $11.6 billion in assets as of June 30 after becoming the first international firm to launch such a business in 2020.

Agricultural Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

China started an overhaul of its asset-management industry in 2018, banning guaranteed returns and other irregularities to curb risks. Banks were required to set up new units to specialize in wealth-management products, before global firms were ushered in to form partnerships.

Read about Amundi and BlackRock’s China wealth struggles

BlackRock’s venture with China Construction Bank Corp. has raised more than 7 billion yuan with five products. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Schroders Plc have also won licenses for their partnerships.

BNP Paribas, which posted its highest profit on record in the second quarter, also owns a mutual-fund joint venture in China with Haitong Securities Co. The asset-management unit managed about 500 billion euros ($490 billion) as of June 30.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why We Think Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • This Popular Grocery Chain Is Closing Stores in December—And More May Be Coming

    Chances are, there are a few different grocery stores where you live—but, as with many things in life, you probably have a favorite one to shop at. Maybe it has the best produce selection or a nice array of baked goods, or maybe you've just forged a special relationship with the employees. With that in mind, saying goodbye to your preferred supermarket can be both inconvenient and upsetting. Now, one popular grocery chain announced that it's closing locations, with the potential for many more cl

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Australian Farmers Brace for Muddy Wheat Harvest as Rain Pummels East

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian wheat farmers are preparing to gather a third straight bumper crop, but with plenty of heavy rain expected in the east of the country, growers there are bracing for a grueling and muddy harvest.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shake

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Fast-growing eastern NC company going public with $600M SPAC deal

    A private charter service based in Kinston is going public at a valuation of $600 million. FlyExclusive and EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: EGGF) announced Monday they have entered an agreement that will take flyExclusive to the public markets. EG Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, a method of going public that has diminished in popularity this year amid rocky markets.

  • Credit Suisse Said to Begin Sale of US Asset Management Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering a sale of its US asset management business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Swiss bank has recently begu

  • Foxconn Unveils Pickup, Crossover Models to Expand EV Lineup

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group took the wraps off two new electric vehicles on Tuesday, prototypes that embody the iPhone maker’s ambitions of carving out a slice of a market led by the likes of Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up L

  • CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health. Cano Stock Plummets.

    Cano Health shares had their largest drop on record Monday following a report that CVS Health has walked away from a potential acquisition of the primary care provider. Dealreporter was the first to report that CVS (ticker: CVS) had decided against pursuing a deal with Cano Health (CANO). Cano didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Hedge Fund Titan Warns UK Pension Crisis Is Just the Start

    (Bloomberg) -- For one of the world’s largest hedge funds, the UK pension fund crisis is just starting as central banks around the world raise interest rates and turn off quantitative easing.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze Dron

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Dow Jones Surges 550 Points, But This Key Signal Missing; Netflix, Tesla Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 550 points Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.

  • Wall Street Reacts Positively to Victoria’s Secret After Investor Day

    Still, analysts say the company’s turnaround efforts might be undervalued on the Street.