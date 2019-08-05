Is BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €48.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €40.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BNP Paribas's current trading price of €41.15 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BNP Paribas’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for BNP Paribas

Is BNP Paribas still cheap?

Good news, investors! BNP Paribas is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €74.61, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, BNP Paribas’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of BNP Paribas look like?

ENXTPA:BNP Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for BNP Paribas. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BNP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BNP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BNP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on BNP Paribas. You can find everything you need to know about BNP Paribas in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in BNP Paribas, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.