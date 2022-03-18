BNP Paribas USA CEO: 'We see two kinds of businesses' amid rising rates, inflation

Dani Romero
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. — Despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for the first time since 2018, BNP Paribas USA CEO Jean-Yves Fillion stressed that the bank will continue to be a lifeline for small businesses.

“We've been one of the more proactive participants to the [Paycheck Protection Program]," Fillion told Yahoo Finance at the BNP Paribas Open (also known as the Indian Wells Masters). "We're going to continue to support the communities and the smaller businesses regionally the same way we've done it for the last two years,”

Small business owners have been forced to alter their operations amid a backdrop of inflation reaching nearly 8% in February — the highest in 40 years — and interest rates headed higher.

“We see two kinds of businesses here,” Fillon said. “We see the ones who have some ability to pass on through the inflation cost to their customers, and they’re in better conditions.”

At the same time, he said, "we see some, who don't have the same flexibility — and those are the ones we help. We help them in strategies and protections.”

'When is that other shoe gonna drop again?'

Aside from sponsoring the two-week tennis tournament that runs through March 20, BNP and Bank of the West awarded $20,000 scholarships to four graduates of nearby Coachella Valley High School.

“As BNP Paribas and Bank of the West assist our clients and customers with their banking needs, they place their trust in us and we are committed to giving back to them and our communities,” Fillon stated. “To give back to the Coachella Valley community after years of hosting the BNP Paribas Open, we are very proud to offer scholarships to tennis-playing students who have excelled through hard work and dedication.”

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Paula Badosa of Spain waits to step out into Stadium 1 to play against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in her quarter-final match at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, 2022 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
Paula Badosa of Spain waits to step out into Stadium 1 to play against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in her quarter-final match at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, 2022 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Events like the BNP Paribas Open are a boost for local small businesses: Indian Wells Mayor Richard Balocco said that the tennis tournament brings a $500 million impact to the Coachella Valley.

Businesses near the Indian Wells Tennis Garden have also been preparing for the uptick in foot traffic.

“We look forward to it each year because it does bring us customers, a lot of people come from golf and tennis,” Pat Wonser, Owner of Desert Casual in Indio, Calif., told Yahoo Finance in an interview. “So it always helps our business and keeps us going through March, which is usually our busiest month. Anyway, it's a big boost.”

Wonser explained that tourism from the tournament has given his business a 25% boost in sales. However, running a business in this current environment is not without its challenges. The inflationary pressures are now stressing his business’ bottom line.

“Our margins have been cut slightly from a lot of our vendors because the price is going up, but we have tried to not increase our prices unless we really have to,” he said.

US President Joe Biden shops for gifts during a visit to Honey Made, a small business in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden shops for gifts during a visit to Honey Made, a small business in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Wonser isn’t alone.

According to the latest monthly survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, more than two-thirds of small businesses reported higher average selling prices while more than a quarter say inflation is their No. 1 problem.

Mary Fran Dion, who owns a retail store Alexandrite Active & Golf Wear in La Quinta, Calif., noted that shipping costs have nearly doubled, driven by hefty prices at the pump and supply chain bottlenecks.

“You know, it's funny because Marcy and I, the other girl that owns the store with me, we just kind of look at each other and like, when is this bubble gonna burst again?,” Dion told Yahoo Finance. “We're grateful for what we have been able to accomplish and achieve and grateful for our customers. But it's like, how long is this gonna last? When is that other shoe gonna drop again?"

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

