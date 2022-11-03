BNP Rides Rising Rates as Debt Trading Fuels Profit Beat

BNP Rides Rising Rates as Debt Trading Fuels Profit Beat
Alexandre Rajbhandari
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA joined European peers in getting a lift from rising interest rates, with higher income from lending and debt trading propelling earnings past analysts’ estimates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net interest income at the Paris-based bank rose 9.6% from a year ago, and fixed-income trading jumped 25%, just ahead of the average for the biggest Wall Street firms. Equities trading, a focus of Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe in recent years, held its own in a third quarter where rivals posted declines.

While higher provisions for credit losses, a slowdown in dealmaking and writedowns on leveraged loans weighed on earnings, BNP’s 10% increase in net income to €2.76 billion still beat estimates for a small decline.

The results mirror the performance at other European lenders, which are enjoying a sweet spot where they earn more on loans while funding costs are still low and volatile markets fuel trading results. BNP, which gets more than half of its revenue from its extensive retail and commercial banking operations, said it now expects more than €2 billion in additional interest income by 2025.

BNP shares rose 1.1% at 9:20 a.m. in Paris trading, paring losses this year to 20%.

Bonnafe, in the CEO role for 11 years, has used the stability afforded by the bank’s diversified model to capitalize on stumbles by other investment banks and bulk up in equities trading. After agreeing to sell BNP’s US retail arm for about $16 billion, he has vowed to use some of that money for more acquisitions and buybacks.

His recent deals -- taking on hedge fund clients from Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG -- paid off in the third quarter as BNP’s stock traders managed to eke out a 3.3% gain in revenue, during a period where the largest Wall Street banks on average saw a 13% decline.

BNP had also shown initial interest in Credit Suisse’s securitized products group, which trades securities backed by pools of mortgages and other assets, Bloomberg reported. Last week, the Swiss bank announced that it had signed an exclusivity agreement with a group of other investors led by Apollo Global Management Inc.

BNP Paribas is already a top debt underwriter in Europe, including for leveraged loans. Yet rising interest rates and volatile markets have prompted writedowns on such debt at rivals including Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc.

BNP’s global banking unit, which houses the advisory and capital markets operations, saw revenue drop by a relatively modest 7.9% from a year earlier. That reflected the sharp drop in stock and bond issuance, as well as writedowns on leveraged loans that it helped arrange for clients and then couldn’t sell on. BNP didn’t specify how big those writedowns were.

The European Central Bank has indicated it may impose higher capital requirements on several firms over their leveraged lending activities, in an effort to force them to rein in the business.

Rising interest rates and the deteriorating economy also prompted BNP to set aside more money to cover potentially souring loans. Provisions increased to €947 million, from €706 million a year ago.

Even so, revenue and operating income at the retail and commercial lending business, and at the insurance and asset management arm, outpaced the investment bank in the third quarter.

BNP’s Commercial, Personal Banking and Services unit, which includes its retail operations, saw its revenue top estimates with a 9.6% gain, driven by growing loans and deposits. Rising sales at the wealth management and insurance operations allowed the bank to post 8.9% higher revenue at its Investment and Protection Services unit.

(Updates with share reaction in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Data and metadata management company Alation draws $1.7 bln valuation in funding round

    Alation Inc. said Wednesday it closed a $123 million round of Series E financing that values the Redwood City, Calif., data management company at $1.7 billion. Thoma Bravo, Sanabil Investments and Costanoa Ventures led the round, with participation from new investor Databricks Ventures as well as existing and other investors such as Dell Technologies Capital , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment Corp., Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures , Sapphire Ventures, and

  • Alation bags $123M at a $1.7B valuation for its data-cataloging software

    There's been an explosion of enterprise data in recent years, accelerated by pandemic-spurred digital transformations. After growing its customer base to over 450 brands and annual recurring revenue (ARR) to over $100 million, Alation has raised $123 million in a Series E round led by Thoma Bravo, Sanabil Investments, and Costanoa Ventures with participation from Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment Corporation, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Union Grove, the company announced today. In an interview with TechCrunch, Sangani said the new capital -- which brings Alation's total raised to $340 million -- will be put toward investments in product development (including through acquisitions) and expanding Alation’s sales, engineering and marketing teams, with a focus on the public sector and corporations based in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

  • The Funded: 8 Bay Area startups raised new funding rounds, including one that helps utility monitors fire hazards

    Among the local startups that raised rounds at midweek was San Jose's AiDash, which uses satellite images data to identify environmental risks.

  • Brazil moves closer to China corn exports as Beijing approves traders

    BEIJING/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of corn to the world's second-largest economy. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United States, the world's top corn supplier. China relied on the United States and Ukraine for most of its corn supplies but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted exports.

  • Arizona’s Libertarian Senate Candidate Quits and Endorses Masters

    (Bloomberg) -- The Libertarian candidate running for Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, is dropping out and endorsing Blake Masters, offering the Republican a potential boost in the close race that could determine control of the chamber. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily Bar

  • Cash, Traders and Oil: How Glencore Bribed Its Way Across Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than four weeks after South Sudan became an independent country in 2011, a delegation of Glencore Plc traders arrived by private jet in search of oil. They were carrying with them $800,000 in cash to pay bribes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Chil

  • China's Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Lenovo Group reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled computer sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll. The world's largest maker of personal computers said on Thursday total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion drawn from seven analysts.

  • BNP Paribas profit tops forecast despite higher costs, debt markdown

    BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest lender, posted a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter, with trading revenues helping offset rising costs and markdowns on some leverage financing deals. Net income in the three months to end September rose by 10.3% from a year earlier to 2.76 billion euros ($2.73 billion), compared with an average of 2.36 billion euros expected in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. The increase was driven mainly by a 14.7% rise in global markets revenues, with market volatility boosting in particular trading in commodity derivatives, rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets.

  • Uniper Suffers €40 Billion Loss Amid Russian Gas Supply Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE reported a net loss of about €40 billion ($39.3 billion) in the first nine months of the year as the company struggles to survive after Russia strangled gas supplies to Europe. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain

  • Erdogan says he could discuss charge for Twitter blue check with Elon Musk

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he may negotiate with Twitter's new boss Elon Musk to avoid paying the monthly $8 charge for the "verified" badge. After buying Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes the sought-after blue check mark. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV on Wednesday, Erdogan said he may speak to Musk and discuss the charge.

  • EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    EVgo Inc. (EVGO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -18.75% and 22.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Struggling gas importer Uniper unveils record 40 billion euro net loss

    Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper unveiled a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss, among the biggest in German corporate history, reflecting expected future losses in the wake of Russia's move to stop supplies. "Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said, adding an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised. Uniper said the net loss factored in 10 billion euros of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices as well as 31 billion euros of future losses related to this problem.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Shares slip, yields up as Fed signals higher for longer

    Asian shares slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve shifted the outlook on tightening from short and sharp to long and high, putting to rest any thought of a near-term pause. Investors were initially cheered that the Fed at least opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of hikes after raising interest rates 75 basis points to 3.75-4.0%, by noting that monetary policy acted with a lag. But Chair Jerome Powell soured the mood by saying it was "very premature" to think about pausing and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

  • India banks' reliance on bulk deposits rises amid strong credit growth, tight liquidity

    Indian banks may rely more on raising funds through certificates of deposits for the rest of the year, as credit demand remains strong and inflows from retail deposits lag, leading to tighter liquidity in the banking system, analysts said. Banks have raised over 3.51 trillion Indian rupees($42.41 billion) through certificate of deposits (CDs)in April-October, 22% higher than the 2.87 trillion rupees raised in 2021-2022, data from Prime Database showed. Mutual funds are the biggest buyers of CDs.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.