BNSF Railway crude train derails in Washington state, causes fire

(Reuters) - A BNSF Railway train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire near Custer, Washington, at around noon local time on Tuesday, the company said.

No crew members on board were injured. An evacuation has been ordered for a half-mile radius around the incident location, in the vicinity of 7500 Portal Way, the Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit said in an email.

"Initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train," the company said.

BNSF, one of the largest railroad operators in North America, said it was working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation, and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

