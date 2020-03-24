BNY Mellon Announces Location Change for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Annual Meeting to be held in virtual only format

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) announced today a change in the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual only format. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (April 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time) will not change. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2020, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the Annual Meeting at https://www.bnymellon.com/proxy.

