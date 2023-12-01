BNY Mellon ups minimum wage, expands benefits

One of the biggest banks and employers in Pittsburgh is raising its minimum wage and expanding mental health resources for employees in the coming year.

BNY Mellon on Friday announced updates to employee benefits for 2024.

Its minimum hourly salary rate for U.S.-based employees will increase from $20 to $22.50 per hour effective March 1. BNY Mellon said the 12.5% hike is its third in the last three years and more than triples the federal minimum wage.

