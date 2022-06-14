  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BoFA survey signals 'deeper investor misery' as S&P enters bear market

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeanne Shaheen
    United States Senator from New Hampshire

The June Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America (BofA) "signals deeper investor misery" as the S&P reached a bear market amid fears of aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

"Wall St sentiment is dire but no big low in stocks before big high in yields & inflation," BofA stated, "and the latter requires uber-hawkish Fed hikes in June & July.

Optimism on global growth fell to a new in June, and the percentage of fund managers expecting a stronger economy tanked 73% from May to the lowest since 1994.

A statue of Kodak the Bear is placed to decorate the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) while intern Roderck Emley takes calls, in Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)
A statue of Kodak the Bear is placed to decorate the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) while intern Roderck Emley takes calls, in Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Global profit expectations fell to the weakest since September 2008, during the Great Recession. The top "tail risk" for stocks is a more hawkish Federal Reserve, the survey indicated, while fund managers are largely long cash and defensive sectors such as healthcare.

Monday's market action underscored the general gloom.

U.S. stocks sank into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P ending the session more than 20% below its recent record high in January. The apparent catalyst for the sell-off was a surprisingly hot Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday that stoked fresh rate hike fears.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 4.7% on the session, ending at its lowest level since September 2020. The S&P 500 dropped 3.9%.

Treasury yields hit their highest levels since 2011, which weighed heavily on perceived risky tech names such as Apple and Amazon.

Bitcoin prices also tanked below $23,000 in the broader flight to safety while shares of crypto-centric stocks such as Coinbase and Microstrategy were hammered.

Investor concerns were only ratcheted up further after the close of trading on a WSJ report that the Fed would lift rates by 75 basis points at its Wednesday meeting.

"This is not what we anticipated, not what we think is optimal policy, and, separately, not in our view good for markets," Evercore ISI strategist Krishna Guhu wrote in a note to clients.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures Pare Gains, European Stocks Retreat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pared gains on Tuesday and a rebound in European stocks proved short-lived, suggesting markets aren’t out of the woods after a rout driven by expectations of sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed B

  • Strategist who nailed the recent S&P 500 top says three things are needed for a market bottom

    Our call of the day from Adam Kobeissi says three factors will spell the next bottom, and markets haven't seen any of them yet.

  • Stock market: Prepare for more 'extreme tails,' strategist warns

    Asset markets could see more extreme swings as investors adjust for a land of climbing interest rates and stubborn inflation, a market strategist said on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Interest rates: Goldman Sachs sounds alarm on potential aggressive hikes

    Monday night's WSJ story about interest rates was heard around the world, including among the top strategists at Goldman Sachs and Evercore ISI.

  • As stocks enter bear market, Wall Street holds calls to 'buy the dip': Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • ‘A confluence of crises’ are ‘colluding’ to take down tech stocks: Analyst

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stock performance and the outlook for investors.

  • Elon Musk's rants could signal a bigger problem

    In Insider Weekly: What's behind Elon Musk's rants, Roku employees ponder Netflix, and how SoftBank's View became a SPAC disaster.

  • Stagflation Fears Surge and ‘Sentiment Is Dire’ in BofA Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor fears of stagflation are at the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, while global growth optimism has sunk to a record low, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Thing

  • Better Stock Split: Alphabet vs. Shopify

    Stock splits have been all the rage recently despite having few fundamental benefits. When a company splits its stock, one share breaks into two or three, or, in Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) case, 20 when its 20-for-1 split takes place in mid-July. Although the idea of receiving 20 shares for each share held is compelling, this means nothing if the company's business isn't headed in the right direction.

  • Inventory: 2 charts reveal another new risk for investors

    While investors lose sleep over a possible recession, they should also be paying careful attention to inventory levels of companies as a near-term risk to corporate profits.

  • Cathie Wood's Zoom Price Target is Amazing

    Zoom Video Communications was a big winner during the early part of the covid pandemic. Shares of the video conferencing company shot higher through 2020 as office workers hunkered down at home and started holding all their meetings online. In fact, her open-source research shop came out recently with some eye-popping expectations for Zoom over the next four years.

  • Twitter Stock Jumps As Elon Musk Sets Date For Town Hall Staff Meeting

    Elon Musk will meet with Twitter staff for the first time Thursday as the billionaire looks to smooth his $44 billion takeover path.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Supported Peter Rice. Until He Didn’t.

    The decision by Mr. Chapek to fire Mr. Rice from his position as head of the company’s General Entertainment Content unit last week had been under consideration for months, say people familiar with the matter.

  • NFTs plunge in value as crypto sells off

    The floor price of so-called blue chip NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club has dropped 14% in the last 24 hours.

  • Incoming Fifth Third CEO talks inflation, opportunity in Louisville

    "There are no CEOs of top 10 financial institutions in this country that are thinking like Tim Spence does, and that makes all of our team incredibly bullish about our future," said Kimberly Halbauer, Fifth Third's Kentucky regional president.

  • Chile and Ecuador Restart Copper Talks After Long Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- After a yearslong deadlock, Ecuador and Chile have resumed negotiations over a partnership to develop a major copper deposit just as demand for the wiring metal is set to surge in a nascent clean-energy transition.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Gro

  • Report shows fast food brands are keeping up with inflation, Chick-fil-A brings back peach milkshake

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss how the fast food industry has been keeping up with inflation as well as Chick-Fil-A bringing back its peach milkshake.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.