It’s homecoming, y’all! Around the country, HBCU grads, hopefuls, and shoulda coulda made its are gathering on campuses all over to celebrate the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities. And while there’s apparently also some football taking place, we all know the real action is on the yard. Just in time for your Reel-fresh fit checks, Nike is back with the 2022 release of it’s Yardrunners collection, the limited edition sneaker capsule intended to promote and support HBCUs.