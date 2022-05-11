Bo Jackson discusses grandparenting and Auburn football

Associated Press

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever during a climate conference in South Florida on Monday. Pelosi said during the opening session of the Aspen Ideas: Climate 2022 in Miami Beach that the House has already passed legislation to combat climate change, and they continue to work with the Senate to gain bipartisan support. “We have all the reason in the world to do this," Pelosi said.