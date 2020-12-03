Board Update

Kenmare Resources
·1 min read

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

3 December 2020

Board Update - Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.11(3)

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that Peter Bacchus, Senior Independent Director, will join Kenmare’s Nominations Committee and replace Steven McTiernan as its Chair, effective immediately.

Steven McTiernan will also step down from his position as a member of the Nominations Committee. The other members of the Nominations Committee remain Elaine Dorward-King, Graham Martin and Gabriel Smith.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Joe Heron
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


