Board accepts contract to make Jean Luna-Vedder the new CMCSS director of schools

Jean Luna-Vedder interviews May 5 for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System director of schools

Change is coming to the Clarksville Montgomery County School System.

The district's school board accepted a four-year contract that will bring back Jean Luna-Vedder back to CMCSS as its next director of schools.

"I am extremely excited and optimistic about returning to Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in July," Luna-Vedder told The Leaf-Chronicle this week. "While there will undoubtedly be challenges, I am passionate about working collaboratively with administrators, faculty, staff, school board, parents and community members to seek solutions."

Luna-Vedder said she is confident in the future success of CMCSS.

Her contract, approved at Tuesday's board meeting, will pay her $225,000 per year, and will begin July 5.

Her salary is eligible to be increased each year for rises in cost of living expenses, according to the contract.

Luna-Vedder, who currently works for the Tennessee Department of Education as its chief of student readiness. She previously served in various roles at CMCSS from 2007-2019.

After being accepted for the job, Luna-Vedder said it was like "coming home" as she heads back to a district she worked for so many years at and the county she lives in.

As part of her contract, Luna-Vedder will have 20 days paid vacation annually and up to 10 days to be carried to the next year.

Luna-Vedder will have a vehicle allowance of $900 monthly for travel use of her personal vehicle for CMCSS business.

For out of country travel, Luna-Vedder would be able to use a board-owned vehicle. She will also be given a cell phone and laptop as part of her contract.

The contract was approved unanimously by the board.

Luna-Vedder was approved as new director of schools during the May 10 board meeting by a 6-0 vote. Jimmie Garland was the lone board member to abstain from the vote after declaring his desire to have current interim director of school Angela Huff become the permanent hire.

Along with Luna-Vedder and Huff, Sean Impeartrice, the district's chief academic advisor, and Mason Bellamy, chief of academics at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, were considered for the role.

Each candidate went through nearly three hours of questions from school members and employees at CMCSS.

Huff will remain on staff, returning to the position of chief of staff, a role she served as from 2018-2021 before being named interim director of schools.

