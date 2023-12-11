Board to appoint bond oversight committee

Dec. 11—A bond oversight committee is expected to be appointed by the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The committee is meant to ensure that the funds are spent as intended. The board will elect 10 members to the committee.

They will meet four times a year and once a year they will present a report to the board of trustees.

ECISD will post the timeline and progress on the Bond 2023 website. In his Dec. 6 media call, Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD will also, over time, collect images and stories on each project so the public can see what items are being completed and watch images or videos of the projects as they are being completed.

Voters on Nov. 7 approved one of three ECISD bond propositions — Proposition A.

Proposition A for $424,263,000 includes a new Career & Technical Education Center to be located in south Odessa/Ector County; a new middle school to be located in west Ector County; districtwide maintenance and repairs; new bus purchases and a new transportation facility.

Also replacement of the district phone system, PA/bell/clock/fire alarm system replacements; a security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment.

Complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replacing outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs.

Additionally, the complete replacement of the Transition Learning Center for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce; complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns; LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools; and land purchases.

The board will also discuss a request for approval to renew the YMCA Senate Bill 1882 performance agreement and discussion of a request for approval of the superintendent's recommendation not to extend the performance contract with Third Future Schools, which operates Ector College Prep middle school.

Muri has indicated he'll recommend not renewing the contract with Third Future because they have fulfilled their mission. Ector is expected to come back into ECISD in summer 2024.

YMCA and Ector College Prep are both in the third year of their 1882 partnership contract term. The STEM Academy is in its second year of their partnership.

According to the Texas Education Agency website, SB 1882, passed in 2017, provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, non-profits, or government entities.

The Texas Education Agency defines two different types of partnerships under the bill:

Turnaround schools: the existing school received an F rating the year prior to the partnership.

Innovation Schools: existing schools with higher than an F rating or new schools with a new campus number.

If upon the expiration of a charter performance contract, the board can renew the contract for up to an additional 10-year term, supplemental agenda material said.

In accordance with law, the board can renew a charter performance contract only if it finds that the campus charter has substantially fulfilled its obligations and met the performance standards in the contract and applicable law.