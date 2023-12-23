Board approves water rate hike for Holley Navarre Water System customers

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — In 2024, some Northwest Florida residents could pay more on their water bills.

This week, the Holley Navarre Water System Board of Directors voted 4-2 to approve a 4.5 percent increase to water and sewer base and tiered rates. Board members said the rate hike is needed because of the increasing costs of goods and services, an aging system and capital projects coming up in the new year. The board expects to spend more money in 2024 and they want to ensure they have enough cash in reserves.

The Holley Navarre Water System serves more than 14,000 customers in south Santa Rosa County.

The budget, including rate hikes, still has to be presented for acceptance at the system’s annual members’ meeting on January 16.

