Board backs Forsyth project

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — A Triad homebuilder's plan for a new subdivision in a growth area of High Point has cleared the first stage of the city's review process.

The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of a request from Sagamore Homes to rezone 14.25 acres on the east side of Cedarwood Trail just south of N. Main Street to support development of a 43-lot, single-family home project.

The property, which is undeveloped, is in Forsyth County but within High Point's annexation area and served by city utilities.

In conjunction with the zoning application, the owner of the property, Doris J. Moorefield of High Point, has petitioned the city to annex the site.

Sagamore Homes, which is based in Winston-Salem, is seeking to begin construction in the summer or fall of 2025, and plans to price the new homes between $325,000 and $375,000 each, according to development consultant Judy Stalder.

The company is asking the city to apply residential single-family zoning that would allow five units per acre once the site is annexed.

It's offering zoning conditions, including a minimum of two points of access on Cedarwood Trail, one of which would be through a connection with Maize Drive in the adjoining Winter Garden subdivision to the south.

The builder is also pledging to dedicate land for future improvements to Cedarwood Trail.

The City Council is scheduled to hear the annexation and rezoning requests on Dec. 18.