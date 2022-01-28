Get ‘On Board’ With Charcuterie In Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ — Alisha Wolfson has always enjoyed cooking and hosting events, she said.

The Chatham Township resident left an elementary school teaching career in New York nine years ago to raise her two daughters. She decided to start her charcuterie business Big Little Boards, in March 2021, she told Patch in an email.

With the COVID-19 pandemic quest for mouthwatering foods that are eye-appealing and sustainable, charcuterie has become a rising star.

The term "charcuterie" comes from France, Deli Business magazine reported in 2020. Charcuterie is the process of preserving meats that dates back for centuries, with it now reflecting convenience blended with beauty, two of the reasons this food art has continued to grow in popularity. Many people are looking for something sustainable, high-protein, nice to look at and easy to grab, which they find it all on a charcuterie board, the publication wrote.

Charcuterie made another great splash in 2021, according to a Fox5 report. The pronunciation of the word was one of Google's most searched.

“Growing up, my parents always had a spread out and had a special way of making everyone feel at home,” Wolfson said. “My greatest memories are of all of us gathered around in the kitchen, eating, laughing and just enjoying each other’s company.”

“I started making charcuterie boards for family and friends just as a creative outlet and through word of mouth, it grew organically from there,” Wolfson wrote.

Charcuterie board-designing tapped into Wolfson’s creative side, she said.

“I love how food brings friends, family, loved ones and even strangers together,” she added. “It has a special way of connecting people and it’s amazing that I get to be a small part of that.”

Wolfson creates charcuterie boards of all types and for all occasions, she said.

A birthday board is pictured below:

Boards may have meats rolled into rosebud shapes. Some of her boards may be customized with berries and grapes. Others could come with an array of cheeses. Olives, cornichons and nuts may round out Wolfson's boards.

The New York Times recently reported charcuterie could make an easy and nutritious dinner spread.

Some of Wolfson’s creations stretch into the dessert end of charcuterie.

She featured a hot chocolate and s’mores board on her Facebook page on Saturday:

Charcuterie cups are another way Wolfson has become creative with food. Various items can be skewered, including cheeses and fruit. Some cups have contained honey sticks and twisted cheese sticks:





“Nothing makes me happier than seeing a happy customer and hearing how much everyone enjoyed the board,” Wolfson said about the end result of her creations.

“I’m so thankful for where this business has brought me so far,” she added. “If nothing else, I have met the most amazing people and just adore this little community.”

Learn more about Big Little Boards at www.facebook.com/biglittleboards or call 732-890-0651.

This article originally appeared on the Chatham Patch