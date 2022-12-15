Board to consider Maxie Green bail bond license

The Wichita County Bail Bond Board decided Wednesday to move forward with an issue that could result in a license revocation for bail bondsman Maxie Green.

Green has been charged with conducting his bail bond business while he was behind bars on a criminal charge, which is a violation of state law and could lead to revocation of his bondsman's license.

The board will decide in January what action if any to take against Green.

Wichita County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tim Putney said Wednesday he was monitoring phone calls in the county jail when Green was incarcerated in August and noticed Green was soliciting bail arrangements for other inmates, which is a violation of the Texas occupations code.

Green's attorney, Ron Poole, questioned Putney's definition of soliciting and said no definition exists in the Texas Penal Code. Gossom interjected that Wednesday's meeting was not a trial but was intended to decide whether to move forward with the case.

"I have a lot of questions about this, like the names of people involved," Poole said.

At the time the phone calls were monitored Green was in jail on charges of hindering apprehension of a criminal suspect he was allegedly keeping in his home.

Green has a history of encounters with law enforcement. In addition, charges related to the phone calls and hindering, he has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activities related to human smuggling and with assault.

In 2013, he received an eight-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

He operates three bail bond businesses in Wichita County.

