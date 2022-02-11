🌱 Board Could Name First Black Village Manager + COVID Numbers

Good morning! It's a busy Saturday in Oak Park and River Forest, so let's get to the news.

First, today's weather: Much colder. High: 23 Low: 15.

Here are the top 5 stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. Kevin J. Jackson is expected to be named the next Oak Park Village Manager, the village announced Friday. Most recently serving the city of Long Beach, Calif., Jackson had "the best mix of experience and vision to help lead our community," Village President Vicki Scaman said. His appointment is expected on Feb. 22. (VOP)

2. Oak Park’s COVID-19 case count has decreased by more than 85 percent since mid-January. According to the health department, 154 residents tested positive this week. (VOP)

3. Oak Park trustee Dr. Susan Buchanan filed a complaint against board of health member Wynne Lacey, who is unvaccinated and refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lacey told the Tribune she is “willing to forgo many things to stay true to myself.” (Paid source: Tribune)

4. OPRF High School’s varsity basketball guard is fielding scholarship offers from at least five Division I schools. Junior Sam Lewis told Oak Leaves he is "excited about the recruiting process" but focused on the season. (Paid source: Oak Leaves)



5. Local nonprofit New Moms is sending 25 young women to college. A new pilot program with City Colleges of Chicago will offer child care and virtual class options for young mothers. (Wednesday Journal)

Today in Oak Park-River Forest:

Visit the job fair at Oak Park Conservatory . (9 a.m.)

Learn about habitats at Austin Gardens ’ Sustainable Saturday. (10 a.m.)

Studio Nez features local artwork in a “Heartbreaker Group Show.” (11 a.m.)

Stop by the “Flappers and Dappers” Valentine’s party at Cheney Mansion . (Noon)

Enjoy a “Winter Exploration Day” at Thatcher Woods . (Noon)

Take a gentle yoga class with River Forest Public Library . (2 p.m.)

Oak Park author and activist Ai-jen Poo presents “The Age of Dignity,” a virtual program in partnership with OPRF Museum. (3 p.m.)



From my notebook:

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held today at OPRF High School. ( VOP )

Local Girl Scouts will sell cookies today at Byline Bank, Oak Park Public Library and the Book Table. ( Girl Scouts )

Improvements are on the way for the Central/Lake Green Line CTA station . ( Austin Weekly News )

Chicago a cappella will perform at Pilgrim Congregational Church on Feb. 19, featuring “music that inspired, comforted and uplifted ensemble members during the uncertainty of the pandemic.” (Paid source: Evanston Review )

A new class at S.E. Gross Middle School in Brookfield is teaching students innovative ways to serve the community. (Landmark)

That's all for today, OPRF. See you tomorrow for more local stories.

— Georgi Presecky



— Georgi Presecky

