Board of Elections appeals Chicago real estate tax referendum decision

GitHub today announced the general availability of Copilot Enterprise, the $39/month version of its code completion tool and developer-centric chatbot for large businesses. Copilot Enterprise includes all of the features of the existing Business plan, including IP indemnity, but extends this with a number of crucial features for larger teams. Copilot is now also integrated with Microsoft's Bing search engine (currently in beta) and soon, users will also be able to fine-tune Copilot's models based on a team's existing codebase as well.