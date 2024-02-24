Board of Elections approves machine allocations for March primary

Feb. 24—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved the final machine allocations for the March primary at a meeting on Friday morning.

Board Director Charlie Frye said the board had previously approved the allocations, and there were no changes from the original allocations.

Polling locations will remain the same from he November 2023 election.

In other business:

—The board approved $118,000 in chargebacks to various political entities, said Deputy Director John Mead.

The chargebacks are from the November election.

The Ohio Revised Code allows the Board of Elections to charge political subdivisions for the cost of putting on the election, in some cases.

—Frye said board staff is currently conducting poll worker training, and the new lobby area is hosting early voting.

—The board moved to send a proposed resolution to allow county workers to serve as poll workers to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office for a legal opinion.

—Mead said he and Frye sent an email to area principals informing them 17-year-olds can register to vote and can be poll workers.