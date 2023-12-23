Board of Elections certifies candidates, issues for March election

Dec. 23—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met on Friday to certify issues and candidates for the March primary ballot.

On the candidate side, there were no pronlems with anyone's petitions.

There will be two contested primaries for county races. For Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts, Democrats Stephanie R. Stoltz and Jodi Thurber will face off to see who will get to face incumbent Republican April Mariotti-Daniels in the November general election. For Ashtabula County Recorder, Republicans Christopher Fortunato and John Kusar will be on the March primary ballot to determine who will oppose incumbent Democrat Barbara Schaab.

Independent candidates have until March 18, 2024, the day before the primary election, to file nominating petitions.

Fifteen local issues will appear on the 2024 primary ballot.

The Buckeye Local Schools will again put an 8.9-mill bond issue and a .5-mill permanent improvement levy before voters for new school construction. The Northeast Joint Fire District is seeking approval for a 5-mill continuing levy for the recently-created fire district.

Geneva-on-the-Lake administrators are seeking a 3.2-mill, five-year safety services levy, and Geneva Township, excluding Geneva city and Geneva-on-the-Lake, is seeking an additional 2-mill, five-year fire levy.

Voters in the Ashtabula Area City Schools will decide on a proposed continuing 2.9-mill current expenses levy.

The Kingsville Public Library is seeking a renewal and increase to 2.5-mill, current expenses levy.

In addition to the local issues, a pair of liquor options will be on the ballot for Wayne Township voters.

The board also approved a quote for ballot printing from ES&S.

The price per ballot is $.29, with a $.02 shipping charge, making the total $.31 per ballot.

Only one quote was received.

The board approved a quote from Truesdell Moving for $5,000 for transportation services for the election.

"They've done a good job," Board of Elections President Joseph Varckette said.

BOE Director Charlie Frye said the board was required by the Ohio Secretary of State to update its security policy and election administrative plan.

Machine allocations for the March primary are the same as they have been.