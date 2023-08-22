Board of Elections looks back at August and ahead to November

Aug. 22—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections closed out the August special election and approved actions for the November general election at a meeting on Monday morning.

The board had to vote on two provisional ballots individually.

Board of Elections Director Charlie Frye said a voter failed to put his date of birth on the provisional ballot form, and the other the voter's name and information did not match.

The first ballot was accepted, and the second ballot was rejected.

The board voted to reject a trio of ballots for invalid addresses, 30 ballots for invalid identification, 20 ballots because the voter was not registered and nine ballots because the voter voted at the wrong location. The remaining provisional ballots were accepted.

Frye said voters with expired identifications have four days to update their identifications and present those at the Board of Elections office, and many voters did.

Another meeting will take place later this week to certify the results of the August special election, which consisted solely of Issue 1.

The board also voted on levies and petitions for the November general election.

A total of 46 levies were approved for the November ballot.

A number of them had not been returned from a Ohio Secretary of State's office review, and the board was obligated to approve them today, Frye said.

The board approved the levies, pending approval from the Secretary of State's office.

The board rejected a number of petitions individually.

G. Randy Gentry's petition for Andover Village Council was rejected due to a missing number of witnessed signatures.

T. Elizabeth Penna's petition for Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education was rejected due to insufficient signatures.

Rashaad Bell's petition for AACS Board was rejected due to insufficient signatures.

Jerad Howes' petition for Windsor Township Trustee was rejected due to not being a registered voter at the address he indicated.

Bob Clark's petition for Morgan Township Trustee was rejected due to insufficient signatures.

Lisa Pilson's petition for Denmark Township Trustee was rejected due to insufficient signatures.

Dennis Swihart's petition for Denmark Township Trustee was rejected due to the number of witnessed signatures exceeding the maximum number of petitions on a part petition.

Frye said the petitions were filed in the last day or two before the filing deadline, so the staff did not get a chance to look at them before the deadline.

The remaining petitions were approved.

A full list of issues and candidates can be found on the Board of Elections' website, www.boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula.