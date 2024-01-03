Board games, swimming, live music and more: 5 things to do in Freeport

This weekend, you can get out with the family for board games or swimming. Or you go listen to a band with your friends.

Here are five things to do in the Freeport area this weekend.

Game Day

What: Looking for a new favorite board game? The library will have many options available including Throw, Throw Burrito, Really Loud Librarians, Monopoly Junior, and more. For children, teens, and their caregivers.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

For more: 815-233-3000

Family Fun Night

What: This event is open to the public. Come on either or both nights to enjoy family-friendly programming, including pickleball, the family fun zone, the imagination station, the pool and more.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7

Where: Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: 815-235-9622

Rat Baxter

What: This local band will play for a rock 'n' roll dance party with music from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Hot Rod Nellie’s Bar, 122 S. Jackson St., Pecatonica

For more: 815-239-2424

Psychic Medium Frankie Brown

What: Come get a reading with Frankie. She can help you connect with loved ones that are no longer with us, your past lives, and future endeavors. By appointment only, call or message to make one.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Rootz & Branchez, 101 E. Main St., Freeport

Cost: $99-$150

For more: 815-616-5422

14th Annual King Classic

What: This is the Ritchie Buss Memorial tournament in memory of one of the best bowlers of Northern Illinois. Eight games on the Kegel Winding Road 39’ pattern, cutting to the top five for the live-streamed finals. Paid entries guarantee your spot. Side pots, brackets, and “bet you win” available.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7

Where: 4 Seasons Bowling Center, 1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Cost: $80 by Jan. 4

For more: 815-235-6145

Coming next week:

Vellum Etching Gathering

What: Buy plate and vellum here. Bring ball tools, colored pencils, low tack tape (painter’s or Washi tape), dimension pad (or purchase here). For beginners or seasoned etchers.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

Where: Pretzel City Paper, 1229 W. Galena Ave., Freeport, in the Lincoln Mall

Cost: $5

For more: 815-291-5162

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

