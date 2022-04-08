Board of Governors apologizes, bans Will Smith from Academy events for 10 years

TechCrunch

Diane Yu, CTO of Better.com, is transitioning from her position as chief technology officer to an advisory role a day after the digital mortgage lender announced a voluntary separation program to certain employees, according to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch. At the time, the company was at its peak, saying that it was underwriting $3 billion per month in mortgage loans and that it had hired over 4,000 employees since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 -- a 10-month period.