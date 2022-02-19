Board grants parole to murderer who stabbed mother to death in 2001

Feb. 18—A 36-year-old man sentenced to 26 years to life in prison at age 15 for stabbing his mother to death was granted parole after a review this week by the state's Board of Parole Hearings.

By law, Gov. Gavin Newsom now has 30 days from Tuesday's review to decide whether to affirm or deny Parker William Chamberlin's eligibility for parole.

Two state commissioners for the parole board initially found Chamberlin parole-eligible in August 2021.

However, after that ruling, Newsom asked for a review of the decision by the full parole board, which took place this week and upheld the commissioners' decision, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel with the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

The Kern County DA's office issued a statement in response to the decision to free Chamberlin, imploring the governor to "make a choice on whether he stands for public safety or whether he will release a convicted murderer who has served just 21 years in custody for a crime that shocked even the most hardened homicide prosecutors and detectives."

Chamberlin grabbed a kitchen knife, entered Torie Knapp's bedroom and stabbed his mother 35 times on July 3, 2001.

Since his incarceration at Kern Valley State Prison, "Chamberlin continued to demonstrate nothing but an exemplary record of post-conviction rehabilitation and remorse," according to Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang, who represented Chamberlin during a request for his resentencing three years ago.

"Torie Knapp's murder resulted in the loss of a beautiful soul," Kang said in an email to The Californian, but he added the release is appropriate, saying his office completed "an exhaustive and careful review" of Chamberlin's two-decade record of incarceration and found no evidence that he's manipulative or has any type of negative personality disorder.

A representative from Newsom's office reached Friday said there's no update available at this time regarding any potential decision.