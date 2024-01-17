Board hashes out bond schedule to date

Jan. 17—An anticipated five-year schedule for Ector County ISD's bond was laid out during the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.

Voters approved one of three propositions in a $436,109,000 bond.

The one proposition that was approved was for $424,263,000.

It includes:

— A new Career & Technical Education Center for $80 million on 37 acres off East Murphy Street and South Meadow Avenue. The land was donated to ECISD by Grow Odessa.

— A new middle school for $120 million to be located on 40 acres off South Tripp Avenue. The price is $720,000 and ECISD is in the middle of completing environmental studies and surveying.

— Districtwide maintenance and repairs.

— Bus purchases and a new transportation facility.

— Replacement of district phone system, public address system/bell/clock/fire alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment.

— Complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium ($12.5 million); replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs ($1.5 million).

— Transition Learning Center, $8 million: Compete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce.

— Agriculture farm, $7.5 million: Complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns.

— Athletics: LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle school.

— For future growth, ECISD is also in the process of purchasing 169.3 acres at 9301 Andrews Highway for $3.4 million. This is not being paid for with bond money.

As with the 40 acres in West Odessa, ECISD is currently under contract to purchase the land and are working on an environmental study and surveys. They hope to finalize the purchase in the next several weeks.

Muri said they have had conversations with the city about water, city and utilities.

Projects are planned to take place over the next five years from 2024-2028.

This is a tentative plan that is subject to change.

The bond also includes priority 1 and 2 maintenance items.

Board member Delma Abalos and Superintendent Scott Muri both said projects may not be complete when they want them to be due to factors such as weather, pricing and availability of materials.

Muri said some work could be accelerated.

"This is our plan," he said. "It will certainly be a living plan as things happen."

Trustee Bob Thayer said there will be competition for materials and companies.

Muri said the district will use some of its own people and hire experts in certain fields, like revamping the PHS auditorium for the bond work.

He said they will be paid out of bond funds and when the job is over their jobs will sunset.

The bond oversight committee, which starts meeting next week, includes Feliz Abalos, Thomas Blackstone, Charles Cotten, Andrea Goodson, Darlene Mays, Sara Moore, Kevin Searcy, David Sovil, Willie Taylor and Mari Willis. They are not being paid and are meant to ensure that the bond funds are being spent as intended.

After an executive session, trustees approved the appointment of Alejandra Garcia as the new principal of Ector Middle School for next year. Garcia is currently principal of Travis Elementary. The appointment was not announced at the meeting, but the recap said no board vote is required because this is a transfer of a current principal.

Garcia was an assistant principal at Ector College Prep Success Academy for two years, taught at Ector for three years, and has also been an assistant principal at Odessa High School. ECISD will resume control over the Ector campus next fall.

— In a report, trustees heard about a cutting-edge research and innovation partnership with FEV Tutoring and Stanford University for a Tutor Co-Pilot program using Artificial Intelligence to support tutors. FEV Tutoring is one of the companies ECISD uses to provide high-dosage, virtual tutoring.

FEV is being used at eight elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. ECISD was selected due to being a top-performing high-impact tutoring district nationally, the board recap said.

The concept is based on prior Stanford research and utilizes the knowledge of expert math teachers using AI searches to provide multiple, real-time suggestions for their tutors. The tutor can edit that response, too. The study will look at questions: how do tutors use an AI Tutor Co-Pilot and how does an AI Tutor Co-Pilot affect student engagement and academic growth? The study will be conducted through this semester with findings to be released around September, the recap said.

— Special presentations included a School Board Recognition Month proclamation from Odessa Mayor Javier Joven, the presentation of a Texas Association of School Board rebate check to ECISD, the recognition of Odessa High School's Ellie Mourning for qualifying for the UIL Congress state competition, and the introduction of 15 student-athletes who earned Academic All-State and/or All-State honors during the fall semester.

— In his opening comments, Superintendent Scott Muri echoed the sentiments Mayor Joven highlighted in the School Board Month proclamation. He told the audience school board members are elected officials who work for free. He applauded the amount of time and energy they commit to the students and staff members of ECISD. He said he enjoys working with a strong board, like this one, and called it a privilege to be part of this Team of 8 that is doing really good work for kids.

— In public comment, Permian High School seniors Jade Workman and Jordyn Jones addressed the board. Workman thanked them for providing support for athletics. She thanked her coaches for creating an atmosphere of success. She said she loves playing at Permian High School saying there is no place like it.

Jones thanked the board for its support of athletics and fine arts and the opportunities for competition, travel, and experiences beyond the classroom. She added she has learned a lot of life skills and lessons through these programs, and has made life-long friendships.