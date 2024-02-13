Board of Health considers rotating meeting locations

CHARLEVOIX — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan Board of Health discussed meeting logistics during their regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6.

At the start of the meeting, Otsego County Commissioner Henry Mason asked for a resolution to be placed on the next meeting’s agenda to reconsider the Antrim County Board of Commissioners' removal of Jarris Rubingh from the board.

Rubingh, who had served on the Board of Health for two years, was replaced by his fellow county commissioners at their Jan. 18 board meeting.

Each of the four counties in the health department's coverage area — Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego — appoint two commissioners to serve on the board.

In other topics, Michelle Noirot, township supervisor for Bagley Township where 25 percent of Otsego County residents reside, spoke during public comment to request that the board’s meetings be held in rotation throughout the counties in the region.

“I stand before you as a concerned citizen ... requesting that you fairly and equally rotate the meeting schedule of the health department board," she said. "There are people that want to attend the meeting but may not have the time or the gas money to drive for a one hour one way trip to get here just as I did this morning. You also meet during business and that is a hardship for some. To be fair, the meeting locations should be equally rotated throughout the four counties that are represented.”

Resident Mary Lieberman of Emmet County spoke during public response to Noirot’s comment explaining that to move the meetings each month would require extra costs because “staff and IT” would also have to be moved.

Charlevoix County Commissioner Scott Hankins was reappointed as the board chair during the organizational portion of the meeting, with Otsego County Commissioner Jonathan Turnbull appointed as vice chair.

The board also approved its annual meeting calendar. They will continue to meet at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.

Antrim County Commissioner Terry VanAlstine, who was appointed in place of Rubingh, suggested that in regards to the meeting locations, the board’s meetings be streamed on Facebook Live.

“Our (Antrim County) board has had Facebook Live for our meetings and I think that would solve a lot of the issues without moving the location around and costing the health department numerous amounts of money to move it," he said. "It’s made a big difference in county government because people attend the meeting virtually.”

The board currently posts their meetings on YouTube after the fact and broadcasts it live via Zoom.

“I think that is a great idea. Modern technology being what it is I think we can certainly accomplish that. I would defer to our IT guys,” said Hankins.

Conversation was also had regarding the logistics of physically moving the meetings each month. Available space in each county was discussed as was the potential additional costs such as staff gas reimbursement and other equipment.

Health Officer Dan Thorell was tasked with reaching out to each of the counties to see if there was space for potential meetings available in their administrative buildings.

The topic will be on the agenda at next month's board meeting on March 5 for further discussion.

