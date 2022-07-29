Board of Judges to reconvene on Nueces County's prosecutor staffing issues after DA is a no-show

Last week, the Board of Judges during their regular monthly meeting made plans to convene again to get more information on staffing issues in the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The judges expressed that the dwindling staff could compound issues the local criminal justice system is already contending with in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including an extensive court backlog and ballooning jail population — the latter of which the sheriff said led to the jail falling out of compliance with state regulators.

Among other issues, the primary reasoning for holding the Thursday special meeting was so judges would get a chance to hear from the office’s elected leader, Mark Gonzalez, about his plan to address the issue and the office’s path forward.

However, Gonzalez did not show.

Gonzalez’s first assistant district attorney, Angelica Hernandez, said the district attorney was out of town and would be attending the meeting by phone. However, she could not reach him during the meeting.

She then offered to provide an update on the district attorney's office, as she had during the meeting last week when the judges requested to speak with Gonzalez.

The judges insisted on getting an update from Gonzalez.

“Some of the other judges wanted to put this on the agenda for him to be here with us,” said District Judge Carlos Valdez, the presiding judge over the board. “Whenever we're talking about any problems, I always prefer to talk face to face instead of Zoom. It's always better to have a face-to-face conversation.”

About an hour into the meeting, Hernandez said Gonzalez would be available next week to meet with the judges. The board then made arrangements to meet with him on Tuesday, which will mark the third time the district attorney’s office was the subject of a meeting and the second time it was the subject of a specially called meeting.

Gonzalez did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Caller-Times on Thursday.

Staffing issues

At the Board of Judges meetings in June and earlier this month, Hernandez said the staffing deficiencies in the district attorney's office are a result of a statewide shortage of seasoned prosecutors that has made them a "top commodity."

Other district attorney's offices in the state, she said, are countering the shortage by offering higher salaries for incoming prosecutors. Those salaries often “greatly surpass” what Nueces County is currently offering.

The Nueces County Commissioners Court approved raises for employees in the district attorney's office as well as other departments in September. However, Hernandez said the salaries on offer for incoming prosecutors are not enough to attract many applicants.

“It's not an excuse. (That) is just a fact," Hernandez said, adding that Nueces County's salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 less than those of other counties.

Last week, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales disagreed with Hernandez’s reasoning, saying a job in public service such as a district attorney is likely to come with a lower salary. Instead, she said efforts should be made to find candidates eager for prosecutorial experience or public service.

Hernandez said the office is engaged in recruiting efforts with law schools and by purchasing ads to be displayed on the Texas State Bar website.

Valdez said he felt the judges could not have a heavy hand in helping the district attorney's office because it could make the judges appear to favor the state. However, he said the issue needs to be addressed before “something explodes and a serious, serious problem occurs.”

“Be a little creative in trying to address these problems,” Valdez said to Hernandez.

Missing in action

The whereabouts of Nueces County’s district attorney has come in up in the two Board of Judges meetings this month.

Speaking with media after the Thursday meeting, Hernandez said she did not know where Gonzalez was last week, when the judges first asked. This week, she said he is out of town.

Asked where Gonzalez currently is, Hernandez suggested searching his Facebook page. The public Facebook page did not give a clear indication of where he was.

Hernandez, who said she does not see the district attorney every day in the office, said she is tasked with running the office when Gonzalez is out.

The level of involvement Gonzalez has had in recent weeks as the district attorney's office has struggled with staffing issues was not immediately clear.

Running as a Democrat, the Agua Dulce native was first elected in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. He spent most of his career as a defense attorney before running for office. He previously indicated he would not run for reelection when his term is up.

Backlog is growing

District Judge Sandra Watts expressed fears the court backlog is growing, an issue she worries could worsen as the district attorney’s office struggles to hire and retain prosectors.

Watts estimates that at least 315 inmates currently in the jail have been in custody for more than 100 days and are waiting to go to trial. On June 16, when Watts began tracking the figure, she said about 281 inmates were waiting for the same.

“We have to find a way to dispose as many cases are coming in, and the problem is we are not — we're adding to the number,” Watts said. "(Gonzalez’s) problem is that as we continue to try to unload this backlog that we got, we have got to have the ability to have the prosecutors move on these cases and not request time, not request continuances for cases that have been in jail for over 100 days."

In June, the judges voted to remove most of the board's COVID-19 restrictions dictating where juries can be selected and establishing an alternating schedule limiting how many trials can be held simultaneously on courtroom floors. They did, however, keep an order permitting virtual hearings over Zoom.

That decision could see the courts return to a pre-pandemic pace, which could chip at the backlog and subsequently the jail population. However, a district attorney's office with a dwindling staff could slow the process and bottleneck ongoing cases.

Partial relief may be coming

Some upcoming initiatives — both temporary and permanent — could make a positive impact on the jail population and court backlog.

In October, the county will set up an additional court to tackle the backlog. Presided over by a visiting judge and operated by temporary staff, the auxiliary court will focus on cases assigned to inmates who have been in jail for 100 days.

The additional court, which will be paid for with a nearly $1 million grant from the state's Office of Court Administration, was originally slated to start hearing cases in August, but that date was pushed back.

A more permanent fixture will be the Nueces County Mental Health Public Defender's Office, which a newly established oversight board is shooting to have operational in January 2023.

The public defender's office will represent 45% of the mental health-related and 13% of non-mental health-related indigent cases, introducing more attorneys to take on and move cases through the system.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Judges to reconvene on Nueces County's prosecutor staffing issues