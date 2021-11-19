Board to meet, discuss hiring new warden

Nov. 19—MIDDLEBURG — A special meeting of the Snyder County Prison Board will be held today on the search for a new prison warden.

The county has interviewed four candidates, both internal and external, for the position being vacated by Warden Shawn Cooper at the end of the year.

Cooper has been employed at the jail outside of Selinsgrove since 1999 and was promoted to warden in May 2014.

Commissioner Joe Kantz said the prison board will receive information about the four candidates interviewed for the position and a vote on a hire could take place at today's meeting.

