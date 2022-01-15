Board Member Bounced | Pot Gets Green Light | Bank Robber Charged

Miss a day, miss a lot

Board Member Bounced Off D229 Board, Vows Further Legal Action

Oak Lawn Community High School Dist. 229 board approves a resolution to vacate the seat of "rogue" board member Rob Cruz at a raucous meeting.

South Side Irish Parade Will March In 2022 After Pandemic Pause

The South Side Irish Parade will return March 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. More details to come.

Former Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke To Be Freed On Feb. 3: Reports

Van Dyke will be released after he was convicted of killing teenager Laquan McDonald in 2018 and sentenced to spend 81 months in prison.

COVID Testing Company Under Investigation Booted From New Lenox

Center for COVID Control is under investigation in multiple states, including Illinois. It was forced out of the Village Friday.

Pot Gets Green Light In New Lenox

The New Lenox Village Board of Trustees unanimously approved at its Monday meeting to reverse its stance on recreational cannabis sales.

Ken Norman's Flossmoor Mansion, Formerly In Disrepair, Torn Down

Village officials said the new owners of the Flossmoor property intend to turn the 2-acre land into condominiums.

Reward Offered For Man Wanted In Fatal Halloween Shooting: Feds

Police are searching for Jamil Hayes in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on Oct. 31.

Man Charged In Homewood, Bolingbrook Bank Robberies: Feds

Federal authorities said Antonio Collins, a 26-year-old from North Riverside, is facing charges in connection to the 2 robberies.

Curious Owl, A Squirrel's Apple And Magical Icicles: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

Wow House: High-End Upgrades, Tranquil Water Views In Manhattan

Mokena Wow House Full Of 'Style' Grabs Internet's Attention

Wow House: Heated Pool, Upgrades Throughout In Frankfort Home

2 Killed In Shooting At Worth Bar: Police

Carjacking Suspect In Custody, 2nd At Large After Standoff: Cops

Mail Theft Investigation Underway At New Lenox Post Office

Retail Theft, Driving While License Suspended: Police Reports

Park Forest Man Shot At 2 Men, Missed And Hit Boy's Bedroom: PFPD

Man Threatened Victim At Court Hearing, Had Drugs: Police

3 Cars Crash After Person Without License Ran Red Light: Police

2 Catalytic Converters Stolen In 1 Night Amidst Wave Of Thefts

3 Checks Stolen From Dropboxes, Altered: Chicago Heights Police

Man On Federal Probation Burglarizes Cars In Orland Mall: Police

1 Dead After Drunk Driver Drove Wrong Way Down I-57, Police Said

Man Steals Car After Victim Left Keys In Men's Locker Room: Cops

2 Men, 1 On Parole And 1 Out On Bond, Rob Man Outside Mall: OPD

Tinley Park District Sees Rise In Membership After Vax Mandate

Oak Forest 2022 Fleadh Festival: What To Know So Far

Winning $1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold In Bridgeview

GoFundMe Memorial Launched For Beloved D117 Teacher, Brian Boam

Hailstorm Brewing Hires New Brewer After Former Co-Owner Removed

A Celebration Of Life At New Frankfort Restaurant OPA!

Pathlights Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations To Homebound Seniors

Community Donates 300+ Coats With Local Idea Turned Into Action

South Suburban Humane Society Lowers Fees To Honor Betty White

School Hosts Training To Talk About Post-COVID Student Support

Beverly Resident Named Development Director For BAC

Memorial Fund Set Up For Oak Lawn Man Who Died In Bar Shooting

OLCHS Hosts 'Rat Pack Is Back' Benefit For Spartan Foundation

Author of 'The Graft' Visits Evergreen Park Library

New Lenox Woman In Top 3 For Photo Contest Finals

Jeff Kortz gets career win #300

NAWS Pet Of The Week: Camille

South Suburban Death Notices, Week of January 10

Phillip J. Riley

Eleanor White Woronick

Susan I. Lammel (nee Gierman)

Ronald M. Thoms



