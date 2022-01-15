Board Member Bounced | Pot Gets Green Light | Bank Robber Charged
Board Member Bounced Off D229 Board, Vows Further Legal Action
Oak Lawn Community High School Dist. 229 board approves a resolution to vacate the seat of "rogue" board member Rob Cruz at a raucous meeting.
South Side Irish Parade Will March In 2022 After Pandemic Pause
The South Side Irish Parade will return March 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. More details to come.
Former Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke To Be Freed On Feb. 3: Reports
Van Dyke will be released after he was convicted of killing teenager Laquan McDonald in 2018 and sentenced to spend 81 months in prison.
COVID Testing Company Under Investigation Booted From New Lenox
Center for COVID Control is under investigation in multiple states, including Illinois. It was forced out of the Village Friday.
Pot Gets Green Light In New Lenox
The New Lenox Village Board of Trustees unanimously approved at its Monday meeting to reverse its stance on recreational cannabis sales.
Ken Norman's Flossmoor Mansion, Formerly In Disrepair, Torn Down
Village officials said the new owners of the Flossmoor property intend to turn the 2-acre land into condominiums.
Reward Offered For Man Wanted In Fatal Halloween Shooting: Feds
Police are searching for Jamil Hayes in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on Oct. 31.
Man Charged In Homewood, Bolingbrook Bank Robberies: Feds
Federal authorities said Antonio Collins, a 26-year-old from North Riverside, is facing charges in connection to the 2 robberies.
Curious Owl, A Squirrel's Apple And Magical Icicles: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Real Estate
Wow House: High-End Upgrades, Tranquil Water Views In Manhattan
Mokena Wow House Full Of 'Style' Grabs Internet's Attention
Wow House: Heated Pool, Upgrades Throughout In Frankfort Home
OMGPD
2 Killed In Shooting At Worth Bar: Police
Police Dispel Rumor Of Suspect In Bar Shooting That Left 2 Dead
Warrant Issued For Shooter In Crossing Bar Double Homicide: Cops
Carjacking Suspect In Custody, 2nd At Large After Standoff: Cops
Mail Theft Investigation Underway At New Lenox Post Office
Retail Theft, Driving While License Suspended: Police Reports
Park Forest Man Shot At 2 Men, Missed And Hit Boy's Bedroom: PFPD
Man Threatened Victim At Court Hearing, Had Drugs: Police
3 Cars Crash After Person Without License Ran Red Light: Police
2 Catalytic Converters Stolen In 1 Night Amidst Wave Of Thefts
3 Checks Stolen From Dropboxes, Altered: Chicago Heights Police
Man On Federal Probation Burglarizes Cars In Orland Mall: Police
1 Dead After Drunk Driver Drove Wrong Way Down I-57, Police Said
Man Steals Car After Victim Left Keys In Men's Locker Room: Cops
2 Men, 1 On Parole And 1 Out On Bond, Rob Man Outside Mall: OPD
READING LIST
Worth A Look
Tinley Park District Sees Rise In Membership After Vax Mandate
Oak Forest 2022 Fleadh Festival: What To Know So Far
Winning $1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold In Bridgeview
GoFundMe Memorial Launched For Beloved D117 Teacher, Brian Boam
Hailstorm Brewing Hires New Brewer After Former Co-Owner Removed
A Celebration Of Life At New Frankfort Restaurant OPA!
Pathlights Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations To Homebound Seniors
Community Donates 300+ Coats With Local Idea Turned Into Action
South Suburban Humane Society Lowers Fees To Honor Betty White
School Hosts Training To Talk About Post-COVID Student Support
Beverly Resident Named Development Director For BAC
Memorial Fund Set Up For Oak Lawn Man Who Died In Bar Shooting
OLCHS Hosts 'Rat Pack Is Back' Benefit For Spartan Foundation
Author of 'The Graft' Visits Evergreen Park Library
New Lenox Woman In Top 3 For Photo Contest Finals
Jeff Kortz gets career win #300
NAWS Pet Of The Week: Camille
IN MEMORIEM
South Suburban Death Notices, Week of January 10
Phillip J. Riley
Eleanor White Woronick
Susan I. Lammel (nee Gierman)
Ronald M. Thoms
ALSO ON PATCH
