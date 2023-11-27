Board member sues Mesa Public Schools over gender rules

Nov. 27—In what could be a blow to school board collegiality, Mesa Public Schools Governing Board member Rachel Walden is suing the district and Superintendent Andi Fourlis over MPS' transgender guidelines.

Those guidelines have been under increased scrutiny after they were updated last year to allow boys who identify as female to use girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.

The suit also alleges that staff under the guidelines can hide from parents any change in the gender their child identifies with in school.

America First Legal filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior court last week on behalf Walden, a critic of those guidelines.

America First Legal is headed by former Trump administration advisor Steven Miller and has filed numerous lawsuits across the country.

In a statement announcing the suit, America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton said, "Not only do parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children, but the Constitution and Arizona law forbid the types of policies we are challenging here for our client."

"School districts like MPS have an obligation to notify parents if their child attempts to identify as a different sex," Hamilton said. "The people of Mesa are rightly outraged by these radical policies and we will fight for the right of every parent to direct the upbringing of their children."

Neither Walden nor a district spokesperson could be reached for comment.

In the suit, the first-year board member asks the court to order the district to revoke the current guidelines and implement a policy of immediate parent notification "any time a student attempts to discuss any matters of sexuality with school employees, including when students express confusion or concern about their gender or sexual identity."

The 58-page complaint also asks the court to declare the current MPS transgender guidelines illegal.

It also asks the district be blocked from implementing any guidelines or procedures related to gender or sexuality without the board adopting an official policy.

Walden alleges that the district allows students and school employees to conceal gender transitions from parents.

The suit claims that recent updates to the guidelines make the triggers for parental notification more ambiguous and easier for students and staff to avoid.

The current guidance states that parents are notified if a student requests a name change in their official records, leaving other situations unaddressed.

The complaint argues that these notification procedures violate the Arizona's Parents' Bill of Rights, among other state laws.

The complaint also alleges that by allowing transgender girls to use girls' bathrooms and locker rooms, the district "facilitates the commission of sexually violent offenses against MPS students."

It's at least the second time this year an Arizona school board member has sued their own school district.

In October, Peoria Unified School District board member Heather Rooks sued her district over its efforts to stop her reading scripture during school board meetings.

Mesa Public Schools has had guidance for school administrators regarding how to protect and manage gender-nonconforming students since at least 2015.

The district resists calling the set of procedures and guidelines a "policy," which has a formal significance that officials feel does not apply.

In the past year, the governing board has had two discussions on transgender guidelines but has vote on the rules.

The district superintendency has focused the board discussions around the federal non-discrimination laws, seeking at one point an opinion from the Title IX specialist at local law firm Udall Shumway.

The implication of the Title IX discussions is that the district could be liable for discrimination if a school imposes onerous requirements on a transgender student that don't apply to other students, such as barring them from bathrooms that match gender identity.

The ACLU of Arizona, for example, has a webpage with resources dedicated to helping Arizona students file civil rights complaints with the U.S. Department of Education if they feel they are being discriminated against on the basis of sex.

It also notes court rulings have determined this includes sexual orientation and gender identity — an assertion that Arizona Superintendent of Public Schools Tom Horne has emphatically denied.

The transgender guidelines have been a polarizing issue in recent years.

Some community members and parents have taken to social media and public comments to blast the district over the issue. Others have thanked it.