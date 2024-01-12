Board members, officers, firefighters sworn in at meeting

Jan. 11—GOSHEN — January meetings mean reminding board members of their obligation to the community.

Goshen Board of Public Works members received their annual oaths of office Thursday.

Board members Mike Landis, Mary Nichols and Orv Myers were administered the oath of office during the board meeting. Board member Barb Swartley was not in attendance at the meeting.

Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty, also a member of the board, took her oath during the Goshen City Council meeting last week.

Richard Worsham was also appointed to the Plan Commission. Worsham is the current president of the commission.

OTHER ITEMS

Goshen Fire Department's hiring requests were approved for Douglas Burggraf, James Michael White and Jordan Hunter all as private first class firefighters.

Goshen Police Department promoted Sgt. Corey Mosher to the rank of lieutenant, Patrol Officer Alexandro Rosales to the rank of sergeant, and Patrol Officer Manuel Aldana Garcia to the rank of sergeant.

The Goshen Police Department was awarded the 2024 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for $60,750 for in-car mounted radios. They also approved a special purchase of those radios from Motorola Solutions Inc. for $55,227.

Goshen Water & Sewer was approved to move uncollected finalized accounts to collections, liens, and write-offs, for a total of $2,006 through Aug. 25, 2023, and $6,937.60 through Oct. 16, 2023.

The engineering department was approved to enter an agreement with Eaton Corp. for reconditioning of five wastewater breakers as backup units for the wastewater treatment plant's switchgear power system. The cost is $73,287.

A contract for the asphalt paving program was decreased by over $500,000. Some of the roads, Sailor explained, had brick under them and did not require full reconstruction.

The board approved $3,401,471 of encumbrances from the 2023 budget into the 2024 budget.