Board narrowly approves Pueblo West water, sewer rate increases

Pueblo West residents will see a modest increase in water and sewer rates starting in January after the Pueblo West Metro District Board narrowly approved the increases Monday.

The monthly water rate increase will amount to 4 cents for those consuming 1 to 5,000 gallons, 6 cents for those consuming up to 10,000 gallons, or 30 cents for big water users that consume more than 10,000 gallons. The sewer rate increase will be an estimated 6.5%.

Director of Utilities Jim Blasing said the rate increases were recommended by an independent consultant to help the district keep up with expenses such as a 15-20% increase in water treatment chemicals and also to help fund capital improvements to the water and sewer systems.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the rate increases with members Joe Mahaney and Bill Vickers voting against the raise in rates.

"In light of what the public has faced with inflationary costs that have gone up for everybody, we should tighten our belts a little bit. I just think it is bad timing for people," Vickers said.

Mahaney agreed, pointing out, "I just don't think we need to increase that anymore."

Pueblo West resident Dena McCrackin suggested during public comment that the district needs to collect the $1.279 million in outstanding golf course water debt instead of increasing rates for residents. The Desert Hawk Golf Course has been paying its water bill in recent years but still owes debt from previous unprofitable years of operation.

Purcell Trail expansion approved

In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve expansion of the Purcell Trail from South Hahns Peak to Liberty Point. The $1.693 million project will be funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation with $338,622, or a 20% match being provided by the district. Construction will start in 2025, said Carol Cosby, Pueblo West recreation and parks manager.

Extra holiday nixed by board

The board also voted unanimously to nix a suggested paid holiday for employees in honor of Juneteenth. Vickers argued that the district's 13 paid holidays are sufficient as most large corporations he polled only give 11 paid holidays.

"I am not anti-employee, I am pro-taxpayer," Vickers said.

Board of director compensation increase withdrawn

Mahaney withdrew his request to consider a raise for metro district board members after "one citizen comment was made that thought we are overcompensated already," he said.

Mahaney had suggested at the board's previous meeting that directors should get more than the $50 per meeting they receive, especially in light of the fact that the 2024 budget proposes a 4% increase in pay for employees.

"What you get now is adequate," said a Pueblo West resident named Carol, who did not give her last name in an email comment to the board. "The pay is enough and the fact that all you adults can't get along is typical of grade school — shame on you."

The board is expected to finalize its 2024 budget at its Jan. 8 meeting.

More: Pueblo West water, sewer rates could increase again in 2024

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/tracywumps. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West board narrowly approves modest water, sewer rate increases