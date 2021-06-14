Board of Professional Conduct recommends one-year suspension for Tiffin judge

Jun. 14—The Ohio Board of Professional conduct recommended a harsher one-year suspension for a Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court judge accused of taunting and incarcerating an innocent court spectator and her boyfriend, according to a report filing on Friday.

Disciplinary counsel previously recommended a 12-month suspension, with 6 months stayed for no additional misconduct, for Judge Mark E. Repp, who is accused of violating four counts of Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct and the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct for his interactions with couple Alexzandria Orta and her boyfriend, Trevor Danner in March, 2020.

The recommendation went before a three-member panel, who also recommended the same sanction to the full board.

However, the board voted to amend the sanction recommended by the hearing panel and recommended that Judge Repp be immediately suspended from the practice of law in Ohio for a full year, according to the recommendation signed by Richard Dove, director of the Board of Professional Conduct. The Ohio Supreme Court will consider any disciplinary measures.

"After discussion, the board found [Judge Repp's] abuse of contempt authority to be substantially more egregious than the respondent in Bachman and, therefore, voted to amend the sanction recommended by the hearing panel," according to the recommendation. "The board recommends that respondent, Hon. Mark Edward Repp, be suspended from the practice of law in Ohio for one year and ordered to pay the costs of these proceedings."

The Seneca County case was compared to a case of misconduct involving Michael Bachman, a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's Chief Magistrate. A woman who briefly disrupted a trial in his courtroom by screaming in the hallway, Magistrate Bachman left the bench to locate the woman and bring her into the courtroom, hold her in direct contempt of court, and sentence her to 10 days in jail when she objected.

But Ms. Orta "did absolutely nothing to justify [Judge Repp's] attention — let alone his order that she be drug tested," according to Friday's finding of facts, conclusions of law, and recommendation of the Board of Professional Conduct filing.

"Rather, [Judge Repp's] statements and demeanor reflect arrogance and a desire to prove that his own suspicions about her drug use were accurate and consistent with unsubstantiated rumors [Judge Repp] had heard about Orta's and/or Danner's prior drug use," the filing states. "It is also apparent that [Judge Repp] was very frustrated with Dnaner and that he channeled his frustration towards Orta."

Ms. Orta was a quiet spectator in the courtroom on March 11, 2020, while Mr. Danner appeared for driving under suspension and probation violations. The judge claimed he believed Ms. Orta was in the midst of an overdose because she did not respond to his indirect statements about her presence, according to documents filed in the disciplinary case.

Ms. Orta, who never had a drug-related conviction, was ordered to be drug-tested and found to be in contempt for refusing to submit to the unauthorized test.

Both she and Mr. Danner were sentenced to jail.

While she was in custody, Ms. Orta was subjected to two pregnancy tests, two full-body scans, and questions from corrections officers that made her feel uncomfortable, according to disciplinary counsel.

The judge, who was elected to the seat in 2002, also asked Mr. Danner about overdose rumors involving the couple and made statements about Ms. Orta "probably going to jail too."

Assistant prosecutor Charles Hall also testified that the judge engaged in "locker room language" from the bench.

Judge Repp's attorney, Lisa Zaring, previously declined to comment until the supreme court's decision.