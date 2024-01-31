Board of Supervisors approve $10 million of flood emergency funding

SAN DIEGO — Ten million dollars of emergency funding passed through the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after a 4-1 vote approved the funding for those who lost their homes in the floods.

With little oversight to how the money will be spent Supervisor Joel Anderson voted “no” to the community assistance and Supervisor Jim Desmond gave voted “yes,” but deciding the emergency superseded specific fiscal guardrails in this particular instance.

Chairwoman of the Board for the County Supervisors Nora Vargas authored the emergency funding package and said it’s critical for San Diegans who are struggling in every aspect of their lives after the disaster.

“This is exactly what we are supposed to be doing. Allocating resources while people are in need, we are working very closely with the Office of Emergency Services, including the state of California so the funds can be reimbursed. Right now, people need help and we need to help them and we will continue to fight for the reimbursements,” Vargas said.

An eviction moratorium has also been put into effect for residents who were flooded out of their homes.

Now, residents are being urged to dial 211 to start to see some relief. Direct cash deposits and hotel vouchers are expected to be in the immediate funding package. The $10 million is expected to cover the first 30 days of this emergency.

