Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates: 'The eyes of the world are on Maricopa County'
About protests vs. voting tabulation process, supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said on Nov. 12, 2022: "The eyes of the world are on Maricopa County."
About 200 people gathered near the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix on Saturday to protest the voting tabulation process.
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
GOP Senate rival Blake Masters "ran a good race, and ultimately voters make a decision," Mark Kelly said after winning reelection to the U.S. Senate
GOP leadership fight threatens to spill into the Senate
If your retirement date falls after 2034, the current estimate of your future Social Security benefits may not hold up. If Congress doesn’t shore up or place curbs on Social Security, anyone in the range of 55 or younger today might face reduced benefits. A Northwestern Mutual 2022 Planning & Progress Study found that 43% of respondents weren’t confident Social Security would be there for them when they need it.
STORY: After holding their own closed-door talks, ASEAN leaders discussed tensions in the region, including the Korean peninsula and Taiwan, with global leaders including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in separate meetings.Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to hold discussions with the group on Saturday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also attend some meetings.Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN host Hun Sen addressed Friday's opening ceremony with a call for vigilance and wisdom during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.
The race between Kelli Butler and Randy Kaufman gained attention after Kaufman was arrested and accused of public sexual indecency in a parking lot.
David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report says Democratic chances for keeping the House are "pretty slim," but "can't be discounted entirely."
Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury. Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 rout of Indiana. “We'll have to see, but it didn't look like, based on what we saw here in the locker room, that it was going to be something that was going to be really long term,” coach Ryan Day said.
The family of an 18-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl twice within less than a week inside a Pima County jail has filed a lawsuit.
A preserved broadcast serves as a time machine to an era before the longtime anchor Kari Lake left television and started her meteoric political rise.
Tesla is releasing the specs and production designs for its proprietary connector, which it is rebranding as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), in hopes that charging networks will use the company's hardware in their stations.
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television right now, with ratings that are regularly eclipsed by professional football and pretty much nothing else. Despite that massive success, the series gets little in the way of critical attention, including at the Emmys, where the Paramount Network series has never gotten a single nomination across its four (about to be five) seasons on the air—something that some commentators have attributed to its status as a “red-state”
CHICAGO — An incident Wednesday in which elementary students were shouted at on their school bus near West Rogers Park was not an act of antisemitism, the school’s CEO Rabbi Menachem Levine said Friday. Levine, who asked that the school not be named because of security concerns, said a social media post and a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center are responsible for narratives that ...
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish prosecutor requested on Friday that a court convict and impose a political ban on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, for insulting public officials, but the case was adjourned to December. Polls show Imamoglu would be a strong challenger to Erdogan if he were to run in next year's national elections. A main opposition presidential candidate has not yet been chosen.
The Twitter executive responsible for censoring the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop exposé resigned Thursday after Elon Musk’s takeover.
Arizona's looniest legislator says she's been appointed to chair the Senate's election committee next year. Because sure. Why not?
Derik Hamilton/Getty ImagesA former NCAA track and field coach arrested last year on charges he used sham social media accounts to deceive female student-athletes into sending him nude photographs of themselves has been arrested again for secretly continuing the sordid scheme while free on pre-trial release, according to a new court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.Steve Waithe Jr., who coached the Northeastern University women’s team in Boston from October 2018 to February 2019, used his pare
In Maricopa County, elections officials will work through the Veterans Day weekend to count a record number of ballots dropped off at vote centers.
The possibility of a global recession has triggered comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis, caused in part by the downfall of banking giant Lehman Brothers. But financial institutions have gotten better at managing risk since then, says former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack,