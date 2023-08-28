Board of Supervisors set to approve final budget Tuesday

Aug. 27—Kern County's final budget hearing and subsequent approval will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the county Board of Supervisors chambers on Truxtun Avenue. Here's what you need to know:

At $4.4 billion, the final budget is larger than the $3.7 billion proposed at the preliminary budget hearings a couple of months ago. Once approved, this year's budget will be nearly $800 million more than what was adopted last August, reflective of a major shift in the county's finances.

"The FY 2023-24 Recommended Budget represents a balanced and responsible approach to managing the finances of our county, while continuing to provide essential services to our residents and making needed strategic investments in public safety, elections security and parks," wrote James Zervis, the Kern County chief administrative officer.

This final budget is the first to include Measure K funds, which will go toward "significant investments in public safety, education, homelessness and economic development." Various state and federal grant funds will be allocated to improve roads, and expand mental health services and other related programs.

New estimates find property values countywide total $122.5 billion, an increase of nearly $7.8 billion. This stems mostly from an 8% increase in residential, commercial and agricultural property values, a continued trend since 2016.

Since 2014, the county's total assessed valuation has increased 24.3%, or 2.7% each year. While gains are good, it is trumped by the 29% change in the consumer price index over the same period. Oil and gas valuations in Kern amount to 13% of the county's total property value next year — about half of what it was in 2014.

According to the budget document, Kern County is once again expected to place last in growth of assessed valuation in California.

In the past, the county has relied heavily on one-time funding sources to cover many of its ongoing expenses. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, Zervis wrote, the budget not only shirks that reliance on one-time funds, it sets aside that money for future obligations like the rise in cost of employee retirement benefits. County officials have also set aside money for long-awaited improvements, like a new, $16 million county animal shelter to replace the one on Fruitvale Avenue.

The final hearing will review several changes, and follows three previous hearings held in June and July.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is projected for approval of 52 support service positions as an effort to deal with mental health issues among the homeless and divert more 911 calls when appropriate. County BHRS also is expanding mobile crisis services in East Kern.

Additionally, the final budget includes: funding for 25 detentions deputies to move sheriff's deputies into patrol functions; the establishment of the Justice for Kern Initiative through the county's District Attorney's office; $49 million in park improvements, and sewer and road improvements funded with American Rescue Plan Act funding; $9.5 million through Measure K funding to relocate Kern Fire Station 11; and an expansion of homelessness services, including the M Street Navigation Center, the Safe Camping and Parking project and a housing facility slated to open in December.

"While we face some challenges ahead, we are confident that this budget will help us to continue efforts in achieving excellence in managing our business and workforce," Zervis wrote.